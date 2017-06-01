While work has already begun, the Amazon project will be completed in phases over the next six years. Photo supplied

Affordable Amazonian paradise for the masses

Cambodia is awash with large-scale hotels and resorts while boutique accommodation is also in ample supply. But newcomer Amazon resort is providing a slightly different offering, mixing a resort with residential housing supply.

The resort and housing complex, which has only recently started construction, is located in Dangkao district’s Kong Noy commune, making it an 18-kilometre journey from Wat Phnom in Phnom Penh.

As of now, the developer does not want to reveal their name. However, Veng Sikour, CEO of Thoroni Real Estate, which is handling the commercial sales aspect of the development, said inspiration for the project was based on the developer’s love for nature as well as the desire to see more people connect with green spaces.

Sikour said the development spans 20 hectares, with 8 hectares of land being dedicated to residential housing and the remaining 12 hectares designated to the resort.

“We have split the plots of land to sell to people, to build housing for the community which is important,” he said.

According to Sikour, 90 percent of the housing aspect of the development has already been snapped up by buyers in the middle-income range, however he wouldn’t reveal the cost of the houses. The project plans to develop 500 individual houses.

A CGI of how some houses within Amazon will be built. Photo supplied

“Although we have almost finished those places in the resort, the whole project will finish step by step for next six years,” he said.

Sikour said the capital spend on the entire development would be about $10 million.

“This project is not a high-rise development but a small villa with a community feel. There wil be numerous attractions and ammenities such as floating restaraunts on the lake, a a football field and a volleyball field,” he added.

According to Sikour, the project will provide a city escape that doesn’t require hours of driving.

“When we’re in town, we are challenged by so much pollution and to get away from everything we have to drive hundreds of kilometres to relax near the beautiful rivers of Kampot or the beaches of Sihanoukville, so we decided to set this project nearer to town for everyone to relax,” he said.

Sikour also revealed that “the developer has promised to open some places like a natural garden, a cafe, the football field, and cable cart on the lake before the water festival in November.”

Resort projects that allow guests to escape the hectic city life without the long commute to the seaside have been springing up lately, although Amazon is one of the first to provide a residential housing component.