National Road 55 will measure 182 kilometres in length once completed. Photo supplied
Cambodia-Thai border road set to open mid-2018

Development projects in rural Cambodia are increasingly on the rise, especially in the infrastructure space.

When it comes to infrastructure development, Pursat province has been focusing on a range of construction iniatitives, with its latest big infrastrucutre spend being the construction of National Road 55. When complete, the road will span 182 kilometres and will connect from the statue of Neak Ta Khleang Moeang in Pursat to the Cambodian-Thai checkpoint in Thmor Dar.

Pursat deputy governor Khoy Rida said construction of the road began in mid-2015 and was slated for completion in 2018.

“This road construction is a project under the government in cooperatation with Chinese investment,” he said.

Rida, who was born in Pursat province, told Post Property that the construction of the road is loosely taking the same route that infantry troops traveled on during the Khmer Rouge regime, with people dubbing it the “fighting road”. However, Rida said the area was now being targeted by the government under its regional economic development strategy.

The road will end at the Cambodian-Thai border checkpoint in Thmor Dar. Photo supplied
“Today, the road, which has a spending budget of more than $100 million, is already 70 to 80 percent complete,” Rida added.

According to Rida, when finished, the road will significantly cut down travel time for people traveling along the route to that area of the Cambodia-Thai border.

“They will spend only two to three hours travelling instead of a whole day,” he said.

Furthermore, Rida said the construction of the highway would not be impacted by last week’s commune elections.

“The government has already allocated a budget for this road so elections do not affect construction.”

He added, “I am happy to see infrastructure in Pursat province is flourishing as there has been numerous development of late such as new schools, roads and irrigation systems.”

Following the completion of Natioanal Road 55, there are plans to build a road from the Cambodian-Thai border that will extend through to Koh Kong province.

