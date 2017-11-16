Search form

Grace Rachny Fong (centre), recieves her awards.
Grace Rachny Fong (centre), recieves her awards. Photo supplied

Cambodian woman awarded expert certificate by international real estate group

A Cambodian woman recently received a certificate that solidified her as an expert in international real estate – a first for a woman from Cambodia.

Grace Rachny Fong, director of real estate company Century21 Cambodia, was informed of the certificate yesterday. The award cements her as one of the leaders in international real estate.

“I also received a licence as a legitimate international trainer that is recognised as trained by Century21 in the United States,” she said.

She went on to thank the trainers at the National Realtor Association, which gave her top-of-the-line training as one of the biggest real estate associations of its kind in the US.

“Those who are eligible for this training course need to have at least two to three years experience in the real estate sector, be at least 18 years old, proficient in English and an extensive knowledge of real estate in Cambodia as well as the rest of the world,” she said.

“This type of course requires meticulous testing, so if you lack knowledge of the sector, you couldn’t pass.”

