CMED Construction brings one-stop-shop build and design service to Cambodia

CMED Construction (CMEDC) has just celebrated its second anniversary since establishing in 2015. Since then, the wholly owned Cambodian company has completed works on an office building and is advancing construction of a luxury, 5-star residential villa in Chroy Changvar. With more commercial and residential developments in the pipeline, CMED Construction general manager Dai Inomata sat down with Post Property to discuss the company’s offerings.

While CMED Construction is locally owned, there are many Japanese experts on the team. Was there any particular strategy for establishing this company structure?

When we first started CMED Construction, we had one goal in mind – to deliver international standards in construction with fair price to the Cambodian market. Whilst we recognise Japanese quality, their well-controlled management approach, and standard practices, we also look for other talents; the best of the best, to help us to develop the business. Therefore, we bring not only Japanese experts, but also experts from different countries including Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and a few others to help us achieve this goal. One of our missions as a wholly Cambodian-owned company is to develop Cambodian human resources in the architectural and construction industry, and, in fact, a majority of our employees are still local Cambodian.

CMED Construction offers a range of services to its clients. What is the scope of work that the company delivers?

At CMED Construction, we provide design and build services. This incorporates master planning, concept design, construction drawing and construction management. Next is construction management services. This comprises project management and main contractor’s works. One very unique service of CMED Construction is after sales Service. We assist our clients in the maintenance of completed projects after handover. We want to ensure that good quality is maintained regardless of how old the building is. It is a responsibility which we take pride in.

How does being a single sourcebenefit your clients?

CMED Construction provides a single-source, one-stop-shop service which simplifies the working process without outsourcing to other subcontractors, architects and/or consultants. By introducing a single source solution to our clients, we can do many things concurrently, ranging from consulting to architectural and construction services. One-stop solutions like concept and design showcases our expertise and extensive knowledge in international concepts and designs. Protection against uncertainties, defects and on-time delivery of projects has always been a big challenge in Cambodia. By using a single-source company like CMED Construction, we hope to make a significant change to the construction industry.

How do you view the current state and credibility of the construction sector in Cambodia? How does CMED Construction plan to raise the standard of Cambodian construction?

As the real estate and construction market in Cambodia becomes more mature, people are becoming more sophisticated and demanding better quality and value for their money. Now construction companies cannot just erect a building and put it up for sale any more. Through the services provided by CMED Construction, we ensure that all projects will be delivered on time with promising quality by following our Fast, accurate, quality and safety (FAQS) system. The FAQS system helps us manage our projects more efficiently as each one of these processes can be managed and modified easily based on the client’s needs and requirements to achieve optimum results.

What training has the company initiated to assist in up-skilling its workforce?

A big part of our skills training program is on-the-job-training (OJT). We provide OJT and induction to all our engineers and workers on site to reduce accidents and mistakes as well as to enhance their skills for better performance. We are proud to announce that since inception, we have zero accidents at our sites. Taking care of the welfare of our workers and promoting good public health and safety has always been top priority at CMED Construction and we will persevere to attain zero compromise when it comes to safety.

One of our company philosophies is to contribute back to society; that is also why we place strong emphasis on corporate social responsibility programs. As part of being socially responsible, CMED Construction’s site showroom, which opened its doors to the public in May 2017, serves to showcase our expertise in construction and management methodology. Our objective is also to introduce to the public basic principles with regard to safety, environment and quality of international construction standards. We welcome everyone to enrol for a tour of our showroom.