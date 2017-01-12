Container night market to open shutters at end of month

A high traffic area on National Assembly Boulevard is in the process of being converted into a night market.

The first container night market, owned by Jet’s Group, will commence operations at the end of this month, while its official grand opening is slated for February.

The night market is converting a one-hectare piece of land from what was once an open, small restaurant and karaoke area, Jet’s Group marketing manager Ly Siny told Post Property late last week.

The market, which will comprise more than 200 stores, will also include makeshift fast food restaurants while beer and cocktails will also be available for shop goers.

The market’s renters have signed up under a two-year contract, but Siny said there would be scope to extend the contract if the concept proves successful.

“Our company decided to locate the first container night market in this area instead of renting to the football field because we see the potential in the area,” she said.

“We believe that people from everywhere in Phnom Penh will be drawn to this new night market.”

According to Siny, Jet’s Group came up with the concept of using containers as stores to attract not only customers – both local and international – but also those wanting to invest in renting a store.

The market, located next to the heavily trafficked main road near Sothearos Boulevard and close to Aeon Mall, almost sold out within the first week of opening up to prospective tenants.

“This is very surprising for our company to sell out the stores so easily,” she said, adding that the unique concept of having a container night market was an effective selling point.

Siny said the containers facing the road attracted a higher monthly rental fee when compared to the rest of the area.

“The stores close to the main road on the corner are around $400 per month and ones inside the area are around $300 per month. Each store is six metres squared.”