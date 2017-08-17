Investors & home owners putting lifestyle over returns

Seven percent rental returns, seven percent growth, the stability of a dollarized economy and continued interest from foreign investors. It comes as no surprise that Cambodia will continue to sustain this strong economic growth in the coming years.

Urbanland Asia is one of the few specialized Cambodian developers working to break the mold and attract new investors through making aesthetics and location as much a part of their strategy as return on investment. It is a combination that works. A new breed of buyer is emerging, encouraged by higher quality, purpose designed apartments who are seeking quality of life in an urban setting.

Two years and three awards later, Embassy Central is Urbanland’s latest frontrunner in the Phnom Penh property market. After picking up the Best Residential Architectural Design in the 2016 Cambodian Property Awards, Embassy Central’s construction is moving at pace and sales, driven by client viewings at their street 288 showroom, are strong too.

Urbanland’s award winning approach has been in their combination of creating nature infused communal spaces and apartments crafted as relaxing private sanctuaries. On completion, Embassy Central will welcome residents with an 18-storey vertical green wall that represents a refreshing, contemporary approach to enhancing visual appeal and improve ventilation. Adding life to residents’ living spaces, the green wall is a natural air filter that will lead to better health and wellbeing to the Embassy Central community.

Modern design, natural wood finishes and Spanish slate stone tiles add a coolness to apartment interiors. Contemporary European furnishings and appliances complete Embassy Central’s signature blend of character, refined functionality and urban style.

Buying into its strategic location is one of the deciding factors for purchasers. Embassy Central lies at the heart of Boeung Keng Kang 1, a district that has been invigorated by the arrival of international shops, boutiques and the innumerable restaurants that reflect the neighborhood’s diverse community.

“BKK1 has proven the perfect location,” says Hok Kang, Founder and Managing Director of Urbanland Asia. “We always knew that younger professionals would be keen to locate to an urban apartment for its proximity to their work and for the vibrant lifestyle. Now we’re seeing families and young couples, both Cambodian and returnees, attracted by the shopping and dining available in the neighborhood and its proximity to top schools.”

Just as Hok’s co-venture, the Brown Coffee chain, created a market as much as it tapped into changing trends in the nation’s capital, Urbanland’s residential and commercial developments are doing the same. In his own words, “This is our passion. Crafting spaces, whether for work, living or leisure, that reflect a changing Cambodia and our team’s desire to bring true, international quality and design to the Kingdom.”

