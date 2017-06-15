Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Land prices along National Road 1 continue to rise

Bustling traffic along National Road 1.
Bustling traffic along National Road 1. Pha Lina

Land prices along National Road 1 continue to rise

With industrial complexes propping up in proximity to National Road 1, real estate commentators are witnessing a trend of higher demand and increasing prices for plots of land along the major road.

Chrek Soknim, CEO of Century 21 Mekong, told Post Property this week that, broadly speaking, prices for plots of land along National Road 1 were swelling.

“A lot of investors who have purchased plots aim to construct boreys and factories,” he said.

National Road 1 is located to the south of the ASEAN region, connecting Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia.

Soknim said prices vary widely according to the specific location of the land in relation to the road, with prices from Monivong Bridge to Borey Peng Hout ranging from $850 to $1,500 per square metre, up from $600-$1,000 per square metre three years ago.

“These land plots will continue to gain momentum in the future as National Road 1 is the link between Southeast Asia and China’s One Belt, One Road,” he added.

Seng Sopheak, general manager at CPL Cambodia Properties, said that while land prices had been steadily rising along National Road 1 in recent years, he believes that investment will be hampered if prices skyrocketed too high adding that he hoped demand would steady.

However, Ear Sovannara, a resident in the capital’s Chbar Ampov district, said he had witnessed bulk land buying lately along areas nearby National Road 1.

“For instance, a few years ago, the price of my land in the Veal Sbov commune was only $50 to $70 per square metre at one point but it’s in the range of $250 to $300 now,” he said.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Farewell to the White Building

Built as an experiment in low-cost social housing for the capital, the White Building has been sitting in the heart of Phnom Penh since the 1960s.

Ieng Mouly on war, corruption, and working with Son Sann

Ieng Mouly, chairman of Cambodia's National AIDS Authority, talks to Post Khmer editor Kimsong Kay about four decades of Cambodian politics.

People search for their names on the voter lists at a polling station in Kampong Cham’s Veal Vong commune earlier this month.

Carving Tbong Khmum from Kampong Cham may see CPP gain assembly seat

Four years ago, when the opposition snatched Kampong Cham away from the ruling party in 2013 national elections, it hinted at a deeper shift taking

Comfrel Executive Director Koul Panha speaks to the press at a meeting yesterday in Phnom Penh.

NGOs claim 95 percent result count accuracy

As the National Election Committee launched into the recount proc