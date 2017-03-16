Meet the Judges: Cambodia Property Awards 2017

Next week, the PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards will reveal the Winners and Highly Commended amongst the shortlisted developers at a glittery event to be held at the Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra. The nominees were selected by an independent panel of judges that includes the crème de la crème of Cambodia’s property experts.

CHAIRMAN

Sorn Seap

Founder/Director, Key Real Estate Co Ltd.

Seap contributes his experiences and profound local real estate knowledge cultivated through his former works with renowned local and international real estate companies including Lee Real Estate, Bonna Realty Group, Knight Frank (Malaysia), Knight Frank (Cambodia) and KEY Real Estate.

Simon Griffiths

Within CBRE Cambodia, Griffiths has a multi-disciplinary role as a commercial real estate consultant working in property management, research, valuation and commercial leasing departments and has a depth of knowledge in Cambodian and international real estate.

David Littlejohn

Hailing from a sales career based in Singapore and Bangkok, Littlejohn moved to Cambodia one year ago to join Comin Khmer as sales and marketing manager, positioning the company as marketplace leaders in the provision of engineering solutions in Cambodia.

Ratana Phurk-Callebaut

Phurik-Callebaut grew up in France where she graduated both in industrial economics and international trade and finance at La Sorbonne University. After several years in Geneva she moved back to Cambodia in 2003.

Michel Cassagnes

Cassagnes has more than 18 years’ experience in several countries, including Portugal, France, Australia, China, Vietnam and Cambodia. Hehas worked on a wide range of projects from shopping centres in China and Vietnam to hotels & resorts in Vietnam and Australia as well as residential and commercial buildings in Cambodia.

Sok Siphana

Dr. Siphana is a practicing attorney and the Managing Partner at Sok Siphana & Associates, a top-tier full service law firm in Cambodia. He also serves as advisor to the Royal Government of Cambodia concurrently attached to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Cheng Kheng

Kheng is the Chairman and CEO of CPL Cambodia Properties Limited. He has more than 20 years of hands-on real estate experience; as a result, he had been elected to be the President of Cambodian Valuers and Estate Agents Association (CVEA) mandated 2013-2014.

Kuy Vat

Vat is a veteran real estate professional with more than 10 years experience in the field. He is also the chairman of multiple businesses and associations in Cambodia. He is currently the Chairman and CEO of Century 21 Cambodia, Chairman of the Cambodian Valuers and Estate Agents Association (CVEA), and Chairman of the Cambodian Investors Club.

Ross Wheble

Wheble is the country manager for Knight Frank in Cambodia and oversees all areas of the operational business, with a particular focus on the development consulting, valuation and capital markets service lines, across all real estate sectors.

For more information and tickets to the gala dinner on March 24, 2017, visit: AsiaPropertyAwards.com/cambodia/