Phnom Penh City Center wins big at APAC property awards

Developers win awards for their ambitious development in central Phnom Penh, and the cutting edge architecture behind the office, retail, housing and recreation projects

Cambodia’s Phnom Penh City Center (PPCC) took home two awards at Friday’s Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018, winning praise and industry recognition for their 111.6-hectare mixed-use development in the heart of Phnom Penh.

After winning five awards at the PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards in March, PPCC was further lavished on Friday by winning the Cambodian categories for Best Mixed-use Architecture, and Best Mixed-use Development.

“PPCC is honoured to once again be recognised for our work. Getting to this stage has not been without challenges, but as our vision for PPCC continues to be realised with the help of our fantastic partners and dedicated staff, it is a great feeling to win more awards,” said PPCC director Alex Lau.

“This year promises to be an exhilarating one, with a number of developments due for completion, including the award-winning office development The Vanguard and The Eden Garden entertainment centre. As the sustainable growth of PPCC carries on, I look forward to experience the important contribution it will make to Phnom Penh, and I am excited at the future prospects in the region for PPCC to once again demonstrate our industry-leading abilities and vision,” he added.

PPCC is the master developer behind the eponymous mixed-use development in the heart of Phnom Penh that strives to create a safe and green Central Business District for the capital. Centred around a public park and sporting facilities, PPCC will feature office, retail and housing options that are fully integrated with the city’s transport infrastructure.

It includes a number of award-winning developments: Residence90 residential development, with twin and quad villas aimed at creating a family-friendly community.

The Vanguard office building sits near the southern entrance to PPCC and features 75 percent glazing wrapping, imaginative landscaping and subtle décor.

The EDGE is an exclusive, four to five-storey 66-unit freehold and strata development featuring inner plazas and public spaces intended to create a relaxing atmosphere that will encourage people to lounge.

PPCC has taken an active role in supporting youth development in Cambodia. It recently partnered with Don Bosco Cambodia to become the first domestic company to directly contribute, by renovating the computer centre at Don Bosco’s Phnom Penh Technical Centre and offering 20, two-year scholarships to students. On Saturday, 40 school teams took part in RHB Bank’s Junior Football Cup, which was supported by PPCC and hosted at PPCC’s Central Park sports complex.