Phnom Penh City Center wins in three categories at Cambodia property awards

Developer wins awards for office, retail and housing projects and the cutting edge architecture behind them.

Cambodia’s Phnom Penh City Center (PPCC) development won multiple awards at the second annual PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards on March 24, taking home the honours in three of the five categories it entered.

PPCC won the awards for Best Residential Architectural Design for Residence90, Best Retail Architectural Design for The EDGE, and Best Office Development for The Vanguard. It was also highly commended in the Best Housing Development and Best Retail Development categories.

“We feel very honoured to have won these awards tonight. We are building for tomorrow and have put in much time and effort in ensuring that PPCC lives up to its expectations. To have this reflected in these awards is a wonderful feeling, it is also a confirmation of our efforts as we continue to surge forward,” said Michelle Lau, Managing Director of PPCC, after the event.

More than 30 projects in Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Sihanoukville were in the running for awards at the Sofitel Hotel, with 11 property developers making the shortlist. The winners of all 13 categories will now compete in the regional grand finals, which will take place in Singapore in November.

PPCC, located in the heart of the Cambodian capital, has seen construction continue to ramp-up on the 110-hectare site. The winning properties of PPCC, namely Residence90, a development of smart and modern twin and quad villas, has a strong focus on family and community living; The EDGE is an exclusive 66-unit freehold development that offers a low density, greened and managed mixed-use retail complex; and the Best Office Development winner, The Vanguard, the spanking new head office of the PPCC team, sits near the southern entrance to the new city centre.

PPCC aims to become a leading developer by creating sustainable, innovative and integrated urban communities in the region. We take pride in being not just a developer, but an urban planner and a master developer for our flagship development project, which is the Phnom Penh City Centre.

Sophie Foo, GM of Operations at PPCC, celebrating success.

Set to become Phnom Penh’s first and only Central Business District, the 110-hectare PPCC will create opportunities for local and international businesses in the financial, retail, commercial, residential, hospitality, education, medical and entertainment sectors.

Given its strategic location, PPCC aims to use well-thought-out urban planning and construction practices to improve the city’s connectivity and accessibility in the northern region, providing linkage to the downtown core through multiple access points. 22 percent of PPCC’s total land area is dedicated to public roads, therefore enhancing mobility while providing a central place for businesses to conduct efficient, comfortable and reliable operations.

In the heart of Phnom Penh, PPCC is the choice destination for locals and expatriates where modern business, innovation and supporting infrastructure will meet. As Cambodia’s pioneer mixed-use development, PPCC features a variety of mixed-use real estate and recreational spaces to cater to the different needs of the market.

Residents and non-residents of the PPCC can enjoy leisure walks in a safe and green environment within PPCC’s greened sidewalks and the Central Park which is due to open in end-2017.

By 2035, the new PPCC district will be home to over 56,000 residents with close to 200,000 daily visits.