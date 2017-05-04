Problematic roundabout to get $1 million accompaniment

Overseas Cambodia Investment Corporation (OCIC) aims to begin construction work on a sidewalk at the Neang Kong Hing roundabout near the Olympic Stadium in the third quarter of 2017, in a move it says could cut traffic accidents.

The roundabout, located opposite to the Olympia City residential project being developed by OCIC, remains a heavily congested area where traffic is concerned, often putting pedestrians’ lives in danger.

Touch Samnang, OCIC’s vice-president, told Post Property the company was cooperating with Phnom Penh’s City Hall to conduct a study on the project before construction kicks off later this year.

Samnang said the sidewalk would make it more convenient and safer for pedestrians walking in the area, which in turn could result in a reduction in traffic accidents.

He added, “This project was designed by Khmer architects and will have an investment capital outlay of between $1 million to $1.5 million,” he said.

Traffic around the Neang Kong Hing roundabout has drawn the ire of local motorists and pedestrians for many years, and despite the Phnom Penh Municipality investing money into the area for upgrading purposes, OCIC said a sidewalk was a necessity.

Vann Vat, an independent analyst on urbanisation, said constructing a sidewalk to aid pedestrians when crossing the busy stretch of road near the roundabout was the best option to making the accident-prone safe area safer, especially during heightened times of pedestrian activity such as during sports events.

He continued, “There are many intersecting roads in our countries; in that case, the more sidewalks the better. They’re highly necessary for the city’s pursuit to ease traffic congestion.”

City hall spokesperson Met Measpheakdey said it had already green-lighted the project, but added that the master plan for the sidewalk was currently with the Ministry of Public Works and Transport.

Sam Piseth, director of the municipal Department of Public Works and Transport, could not be contacted via phone.