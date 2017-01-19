An artist’s rendition of the Rosewood Phnom Penh hotel’s sky restaurant bar resting on the curve of Vattanac Capital Tower’s fluidly shaped building. Photo supplied

Rosewood confirms the opening of its doors in second half of 2017

Initially slated to be operational in 2015, and subsequently delayed to the last quarter of 2016, 5-star hotel Rosewood Phnom Penh has recently authenticated its definite commencement for the second half of 2017.

Hanny Wahyuni Gunawan, communications director at Rosewood Cambodia, wrote in an email to Post Property earlier this week confirming that the long-awaited Rosewood Phnom Penh hotel is readying to open for business around the middle of this year, although no exact date was stipulated.

In the works for the past three years, the hotel has 175 rooms and suites, with bistros, restaurants and a sky bar, all occupying the top 14 floors of Phnom Penh’s current tallest building – the 188-metre, 39-storey Vattanac Capital Tower.

The hotel is part of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, the premier brand of Rosewood Hotel Group under the umbrella of Hong Kong-based and listed conglomerate New World Development Limited. Phnom Penh represents the company’s seventh Asian destination.

“Cambodia is a location with great potential for tourism that is currently developing at a fast rate,” said Gunawan, adding, “in addition to the increasing amount of many famous services being imported from foreign countries, which in turn, lifts the country’s reputation, as well as the improving infrastructure.”

She also noted that the hotel industry in Cambodia was developing at a rapid pace, causing the demand for general hotels and luxury hotels to go up in tandem.

Rosewood describes itself as an ultra-luxury hotel with existing hotel branches in exotic destinations like the Caribbean and Atlantic, Europe, and North America: “The introduction of trendy real estate properties is being expanded in several regions of Phnom Penh and Siem Reap; and this will play a part in lifting the country’s reputation as a travel destination and elevate the standards of reception to a whole new level,” Gunawan said.

Looking forward, Rosewood remains confident on the state of Cambodia’s hotel market, with plans afoot to expand the company’s presence in the Kingdom by establishing a foothold in Siem Reap by 2019.

Ho Vandy, secretary-general of the Cambodian National Tourism Alliance, relayed that with the entrance and opening of Rosewood, the investment atmosphere in Cambodia remains bright.

This is in addition to the growing appeal of the country’s investment laws compared to stricter laws regionally.

“The arrival of Rosewood will attract more international tourists to visit Cambodia.” He added, “We should be proud and happy, but what’s important is not only for tourists to come to Cambodia, but for them to know what the country is about, so that they will visit again.”

In regards to luxury hotels entering Cambodia’s hospitality industry, Luu Meng, co-chairman of the government-private sector tourism working group, said the capital city would always welcome such new faces and investors.

He highlighted the increasing number of “high-class tourists” who spend more than the average traveller and have no qualms splashing out on extravagant accommodation.

“In Phnom Penh, there are investors, people who come to find job opportunities, and high-class visitors; an amount that keeps increasing from year to year,” Meng said.

“We’re not talking about whether the hotels are big or small, or whether they’re famous or not; what’s important are the services provided, the quality of the reception, and foods of the highest standards for guests.”