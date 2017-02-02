Second riverside pedestrian path announced

An announcement on city governor Pa Socheatevong’s Facebook page yesterday confirmed the construction of a second pedestrian path along the riverside, which is set to commence soon and be completed before the Water Festival in November.

After the first successful pedestrian path, measuring about 950 metres long, was rolled out behind the tourist information centre to the Areyksat ferry port near Koh Pich early last year, the second pedestrian walkway will be approximately 1,600 metres in length. It is to stretch from the Japanese bridge to the riverside night market, according to City Hall spokesman Met Measpheakdey.

Socheatevong, on his Facebook page, stated that the path will be “a place of leisure”, implying there are further undisclosed details about what else the pedestrian path would incorporate.

Measpheakdey said this project’s master plan was already completed by the City Hall, but it needs some time to work out technical and spatial kinks with a number of restaurants and residences near the river.

He did not disclose which company would be contracted by the municipality to execute the development.