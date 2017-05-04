A sky full of stars

J&L Skytree condominium, located in Toul Kork, promises to be a unique development when compared to the condominium portfolio in the growing capital city of Phnom Penh. The development is proceeding smoothly with its construction progress, based on its original planned schedule for completion by 2019.

Each stage of construction is meticulously carried out, according to international standards of construction procedures.

Quality control has been emphasised very strictly and consistently, according to high industry standards. Maintaining a three-party inspection policy, the inspection team, comprising personnel of the construction company, and the developer; both these parties are being overseen by an independent quality control company.

Even though this is the first project in Cambodia, J&L has many years of experience in overseas markets. Chairman of J&L, Simon Wu, has taken it as his personal wish and mission to contribute to the fast-growing development of Cambodia, particularly in the condominium sector. “We want to contribute to the development of Cambodia in providing residential buildings of high quality, best design and modular built layout plans to give the best opportunity to meet the needs and taste of buyers and investors.”

J&L Skytree condominium is one of the developments which is allocating close to 40 percent of its area for public space. With a Singaporean-inspired design, this building is already exceeding buyers’ expectation. It is not just an address of residence, but a place you can proudly call home.

With a good combination of local and multinational buyers and investors, the Skytree is all set to becoming the most favoured place to stay in Toul Kork; giving high value and high potential property appreciation over the coming years.

Cambodia is forecast to see a very large volume of infrastructure developments, with high demand for all types of properties. Certain estimates point towards a ten percent land price appreciation over the next five to seven years. This surely will contribute well to gain substantial return on investment; particularly to the early investors.

Currently, special promotions are ongoing with regards to payment options. A one-bedroom unit converted into a two-bedroom for free, and fully furnished units, are going at attractive prices.



KH#1, Street 105, Sangkat Toul Sangkhae, Khan Russey Keo,

English: 066-501 688

Khmer: 023-901 688, 081-901 688, 089-901 688

email: skytree8ganesan@gmail.com www.skytreecondominium.com

