Enjoy the infinity sky pool with the world within sight.

Time Square Cambodia - Officially launching in BKK1

Time Square is a new concept merging a residential complex with the luxuries of a hotel, inspired by a design concept of simplicity and modernity.

The 17-storey Time Square development is positioned in prime location, at No. 9, Street 278, Boeung Keng Kong I, Chamkamorn, Phnom Penh. Residents will be surrounded by embassies, financial institutions and upscale shops.

The development comprises a total of 78 units, with one-bedroom and two-bedroom units available. To date, already 50 percent of units have been snapped up buyers from overseas.

Not only is the project connecting global investment opportunities, it is also enhancing the exposure of the ASEAN region and its dedication to international design and contemporary living space that caters to the most desirable needs, thanks to a well-known real estate development company called Megakim World Co., Ltd.

The Time Square premium collection will be fully furnished with buyers being provided with a fitted kitchen and dining space, Panasonic refrigerator, Panasonic air-conditioner, Panasonic washing and dryer machine as well as a Samsung TV and stylish furniture.

Step into aluxurious art gallery which is reserved exclusively for you.

About Time Square Luxury Entertainment:

Indulge yourself in the sky bar under the moon and stars.

Relax in LOHAS garden.

Enjoy the infinity sky pool.



For more details, please contact: 099 999 131/070 996 691

Email: info@9-base.com

