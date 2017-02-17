Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Giant Puppet Parade returns to SR streets

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
The Giant Puppet Parade in 2016. Hong Menea

Giant Puppet Parade returns to SR streets

Continuing a decade-long tradition, the annual Giant Puppet Parade is set to kick off this weekend in Siem Reap on Saturday. This year, the parade organisers have teamed up with the ChubMet Music and Arts Festival for a fuller celebration of Cambodian arts.

This year’s theme is the film industry and folk tales in film, as well as the usual Chinese-Khmer New Year motif and this year’s animal, the Rooster.

The puppets were built over the course of a month by alumni of Phare Ponleu Selpak. Some 500 children from various NGO-schools also helped out in the workshop for two days and will have the chance to march alongside with their artwork.

“[The parade] is really fun for the kids . . . [there’s] a real sense of community atmosphere,” parade director and co-founder Stuart Cochlin says.

As part of the parade, there will be a special tribute puppet to chapey dong veng master Kong Nay. This marks the second time a puppet of the traditional two-stringed guitar player will be featured, the first being in 2007 for the inaugural edition. Nay, who has at times been dubbed “Cambodia’s Ray Charles”, will also be performing later in the evening at the parade’s end.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for the kids to see Kong Nay perform, and really great way to bring [different] generations together,” Cochlin says.

The parade starts near Old Market at Sunset on Saturday and concludes at the Raffles gardens, where there will be a stage for the ChubMet Music and Arts Festival.

Contact author: Sarah Rhodes
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Setting up a drone for flight. Photo supplied

How Cambodia's first drone company is helping farmers

SM Waypoint claims its unmanned aerial vehicles can help local farm and plantation owners increase their yields. Established in September 2015, SM Waypoint now has seven drone pilots, two sales staff and two accountants. Though the company focuses mainly on agricultural projects, the potential uses of the drones are extremely varied, going from measuring exact land height for building drainage systems to finding the most suitable location for special economic zones (SEZs) or factories.

New street food dish shakes things up at Russian Market

Though the bustling food stalls that emerge after dark next to Phnom Penh's Russian Market can seem intimidating to tourists at first glance, there are street food treats to be enjoyed by all, from Kep crab to a new shrimp dish created by the market's owners.

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern