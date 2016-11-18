Vino pair set up a new place to ‘nest’

The recently renovated Nest Restaurant and Bar offers fine dining for Siem Reap without the usual price tag.

The restaurant reopened early this month under the new management of Nancy van Bijsterveldt and JJ Naalden, of popular wine bar Pinot Divino. The pair were recruited by Nest’s owner to redesign the menu and the venue with creative licence.

“It’s a totally different concept to anywhere else in Siem Reap,” van Bijsterveldt says.

Nest is centrally located, but set back from the busy street. Much of the space is open-air: it boasts a large, bamboo-filled courtyard that will host DJs and other live acts. It feels high-end – but not exclusive.

Nest’s food menu is focused on fusion: upscale plates that draw on local flavours, like a pork-belly stew with bamboo and quail egg, or an upgraded beef lok lak. And it’s relatively affordable: mains start at $5.

The pair have brought their focus on quality drinks to the restaurant – the cocktail list boasts unique blends, like a tamarind margarita or a dragonfruit mojito (most are also $5).

“A place needs to have a spirit,” van Bijsterveldt says. “We really believe in this place.”

Nest Bar and Restaurant is located on Sivatha Boulevard, between the Park Hyatt and Lucky Mall, and is open daily from 11:30am to midnight.