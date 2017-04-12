AGR tournament PM to tee off in Siem Reap golfing event

Prime Minister Hun Sen will put his golf skills to the test when he tees off this morning at Siem Reap’s Angkor Golf Resort in the company of golfing buddies, some ministerial colleagues and well-known socialites to set in motion the one-day charity-driven Hun Sen Cup Golf tournament.

First held in Kampong Speu back in 2010, the event shifted to Siem Reap the following year and has since been a regular feature in the King-dom’s golfing calendar as an event that guarantees plenty of fun to the casual club swinger and keen competition to the more serious mix of amateurs, professionals, locals and foreigners alike.

The prime minister’s group, as it is popularly called, will take to the greens in the “Fun” section of the tournament, setting off in the morning, leaving the more demanding competitive stage to career golfers later in the afternoon.

According to secretary-general of the Cambodian Golf Federation Chea Bora, the proceeds from the tournament will go to the Kantha Bopha Hospital.