Ambitious McGlynn is aiming for success

Australian coach John McGlynn said he was “very excited” to be taking over the reins again at Metfone C-League champions Boeung Ket Angkor after taking over from Prak Sovannara on Monday on a one-year deal.

McGlynn returns to the Kampong Cham oufit after a five-month stint in which he took the side to the quarter-finals of the Hun Sen Cup, after beating Phnom Penh Crown and Ministry of National Defence to top their group.

He said that the club is in a much better position than it was the last time he was in charge and that he would be “making a few changes” as he aims to bring further success to the Blue Dragon.

“I’ll have to change the players’ mentality for one,” the 49-year-old former assistant coach at Phnom Penh Crown when they won the league in 2014 told the Post yesterday. “[I’ll] change the playing style a little bit, without going too far. We are a club that should be successful.”

The immediate goal is to guide Boeung Ket past Lao Toyota in February and into the group stage of the AFC Cup.

“The main focus now is in the AFC Cup and we will try to get things in place for that,” he said. “The main goal is we’re going to win football matches, that’s what we’re going to do.

“Boeung Ket is a big and ambitious club. I am an ambitious coach. Sure, my goal is to win the league, my goal is to win Hun Sen Cup and my goal is to win the AFC Cup!” he said with a chuckle. “Why not be ambitious?”