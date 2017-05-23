Aussie rules: Eagles rout Thai Tigers under lights

The Cambodian Eagles continued to celebrate a year of firsts on Saturday as they blasted Thailand Tigers 99-35 in the club’s first ever Australian rules night game, played under lights at the International School of Phnom Penh.

March had seen the Eagles women’s wing, the Apsaras, play in the first ever female Aussie rules match in the region against the Saigon Gaels, and it was the Apsaras who opened the Eagles-Tigers clash with an intra-squad tilt before the men’s game.

The Tigers coped the better as the wet conditions proved a challenge for both sides in the first quarter, scoring three goals. The Eagles hit back with two goals of their own and edged slightly ahead at the break.

Nas Nan stood out among the Cambodian players, providing room for goal kicking for his teammates, most notably Brett Norton’s five goals on the day.

The Eagles’ victory left the Tigers seeking revenge when the Cambodian side return to Bangkok for another clash on June 10.