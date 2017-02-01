Back to back ITF Juniors this month

Following the Kingdom’s recent nomination as one of the most improved tennis nations in Asia, the International Tennis Federation has green-lighted Tennis Cambodia to host two more back to back ITF Junior events in Phnom Penh from February 11 to 26.

Last October’s boys champion Diego Garcia Dalisay of the Philippines and girls winner Charmaine Seah of Singapore will return to enhance their reputations.

Players will travel from Taipei, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand, India, Philippines, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, Singapore, US, Vietnam, Great Britain, Russia, Venezuela and Macau. Including Cambodia, a total of 19 countries will be represented during the two events lasting one week each.

The local lineup will feature the same players as in October, with Chheang Vannasith, Khleang Ponlok, Sen Sophon, Leng Sarinreach and Tep Timothy in the boys. Hour Sreypov and Ho Sreynoch will play in the girls section.

After a successful five-year run, the Men’s Futures made way to ITF Juniors last year, signalling Tennis Cambodia’s pivot towards junior initiatives to strengthen the base of tennis.