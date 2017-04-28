Boeung Ket braced for Crown challenge

Defending champions Boeung Ket Angkor will be looking to close the gap on the Metfone C-League top two when they travel to the RSN Stadium on Saturday for a 6pm encounter with Phnom Penh Crown.

The standout fixture of the weekend comes in the wake of Boeung Ket’s stoic 2-1 win over NagaWorld last week and Crown’s comeback from two goals down in a nine-goal thriller on the very turf they will be playing on again.

With nothing to fight for but pride in their AFC Cup campaign, Boeung Ket will be focusing hard on retaining the league title, and coach John McGlynn’s side have done well to overcome initial hiccups and pull themselves to third in the table, three points behind leaders Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng and two behind second placed Ministry of National Defence.

The return to goal-scoring ways of Esoh Paul Omogba and Maycon Calijuri (pictured, Sreng Meng Srun) will come as a big relief for Australian McGlynn, who has succeeded to a great extent in bringing about a change of style to get the best from his players.

Going into the contest in good shape and high spirits, Boeung Ket will fancy their chances of taking three points from the game but they will also be well aware of Crown’s ability to make matters tough for even the best sides.

But for the odd misstep, Crown’s rebuilding process has met with a fair measure of success so far this season, and the resilience the side showed against EDC last week should serve as a stern warning to anyone crossing their path.

Crown are three points behind Boeung Ket in the table.Following last Sunday’s ill-tempered meeting with Svay Rieng, Army will be looking for cooller heads when they take on Western Phnom Penh at Old Stadium at 6pm.

It is hard to see eighth placed Western posing any serious threat to Army, who have been very well served this season by their North Korean strikeforce.

Upstaged by AEU last week, Commissary of National Police play host to NagaWorld in an interesting evening matchup at Old Stadium at 3pm.

While Police have been blowing hot and cold this season, Naga have also been trying desperately hard to hit their best, often just being shaded in close contests.

At Svay Rieng Stadium on Sunday at 6pm, leaders Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng leave behind that tetchy encounter with Army as they welcome a Cambodian Tiger side perfectly capable of rustling a few feathers if their best elements come together.

Bottom of the table Kirivong Sok Sen Chey play Asia Euro United at home in Takeo at 3pm, while second bottom CMAC United will be looking to pick up their first win of the season against fifth placed Electricite du Cambodge at Old Stadium at 6pm.