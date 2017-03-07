Boeung Ket gear up for Global Asian Cup test

Cambodian champions Boeung Ket Angkor resume their AFC Cup Group F campaign with a first leg clash against visiting Global FC from the Philippines at the Olympic Stadium today.

Boeung Ket need a win having lost the opening game to Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim two weeks ago, while Global began on a bright note beating Myanmar’s Magwe FC 1-0 in a four-team group where only the winner automatically moves to the next phase.

Global’s Japanese coach Toshiaki Imai, former coach of the Mongolian and Chinese Taipei national teams, played down expectations at a joint media conference with his counterpart John McGlynn yesterday, maintaining that injuries to key players could make it “difficult” for his side.

“I have to make changes from the team that beat Magwe. It will not be easy playing here, Boeung Ket have home advantage,” insisted Imai, adding a cautionary note that their overarching goal like any other contender in the group was to finish on top.

For his part, McGlynn called the game tough, seemingly playing down the significance of injury concerns to the opposing camp.

Asked by The Post whether the new signings this season had bedded in, McGlynn painted an optimistic picture, saying that the Japanese pair of Hikaru Mizuo and Tomoki Muramutsu and Brazilian Maycon Calijuri were beginning to blend with the rest.

Describing the 3-0 loss to Johor Darul as a “one-off”, McGlynn said the team had moved on positively and he has drawn a lot of encouragement from their latest local league win against Cambodia Tiger last Saturday.

Responding to a query as to whether he was concerned in the wake of Boeung Ket needing an an injury time equaliser to come back to draw 2-2 with Svay Rieng and the comprehensive 3-0 defeat by National Defence, McGlynn said the team had overcome those setbacks.

“I changed the formation and the outcome in the next game was very encouraging. I am looking forward to a positive result tomorrow,” McGlynn said.