Boeung Ket have upper hand in Myanmar

Metfone C-League champions Boeung Ket Angkor will carry a slender one-goal advantage when they meet Magwe FC in Myanmar today for their return Group F fixture in the ongoing AFC Cup after winning 1-0 at Olympic Stadium last month.

When the sides met on March 14, Magwe were felled by a Jean Hinako Oulai own goal in the 34th minute to give Boeung Ket their first win in the group after losing 3-0 away to Johor Darul Ta’Zim of Malaysia and 2-0 to Global FC of the Philippines at home.

Coach John McGlynn conceded before the team’s departure that his players would likely have a tougher job on their hands this time as Magwe could prove harder to deal with at home.

“Every opposition we respect and take a certain amount of caution against. Magwe obviously have some strengths and weaknesses and we look at all of them. We are looking forward to the game and are expecting a good result.

“Magwe’s fast striker is their key man but we defended pretty well last time so we’ll be expecting to do that again.”

The key to Boeung Ket’s success will likely depend on how well the forward line of Maycon Calijuri, Esoh Paul Omogba and Khoun Laboravy can combine, coupled with the solidity of the back four.

The game kicks off at 4pm Cambodian time and will be broadcast live on BTV News.