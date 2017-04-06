Boeung Ket held to AFC Cup draw by Magwe

Metfone C-League champions Boeung Ket Angkor drew 1-1 with Magwe FC at Yangon’s Thuwanna YTC Stadium in the 2017 AFC Cup group stage yesterday evening. Coach John McGlynn’s side recorded their first win in the four-team group with a 1-0 home win on March 14 at Phnom Penh’s Olympic Stadium.

Earlier in the campaign, the Blue Dragon lost 3-0 away to Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim and conceded a home tie to Global FC of the Phillipines 2-0.

Magwe went into the break rueing a gilt-edged chance that went begging in the first half after Guinean forward Sekou Sylla had the Boeung Ket goal and keeper Sou Yaty at his mercy only to drive the ball wide of the post after good work inside the box.

Boeung Ket could reflect on a missed Rous Samoeun opportunity and some defence-splitting runs by Tomoki Muramutsu before their goal came in the 61st minute.Showing remarkable control and turn of foot, Khoun Laboravy shook off Magwe’s Kywa Swar Linn and Nigerian Michael Henry before producing a stunning angled left foot finish.

Boeung Ket’s high spirits were rudely and rapidly put in check just moments later when, after a poor clearance from the Blue Dragon defence, Sylla was presented with an open goal with goalkeeper Yaty way out of position.

Rous Samoeun not long after traded power for direction when meeting a Laboravy centre, much to the disappointment of his teammates.

Boeung Ket added another point to their haul, while Magwe remain winless with only another 1-1 draw against Johor Darul Ta’zim to their credit.

“A draw is certainly better than a loss. We road our luck a few times in the first half and I am very disappointed to concede in the fashion we did,” McGlynn said after the match. “It was a much better display of what we are capable of in the second half and we really should have came home with three points, but this is football sometimes.”

Boeung Ket now have two weeks before they return to AFC Cup action on April 19, when they host Johor Darul Ta’zim. The Cambodians sit in third place in Group F with four points. Magwe are bottom on two.

Leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim were away in the Philippines to face Global later last night.