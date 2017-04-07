Boeung Ket looking to step up title defence

Fresh from a 1-1 draw in Myanmar, Boeung Ket Angkor move away from AFC Cup mode to improve on their patchy start to the Metfone C-League campaign when they face newcomers Electricité du Cambodge in Saturday’s evening encounter at the Olympic Stadium at 6pm.

Only goal difference separates Boeung Ket from Phnom Penh Crown in third spot, with both sides having accumulated 11 points, five points off leaders Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng.

After a hectic schedule in March due to their AFC Cup commitments, which saw the Blue Dragon misfiring, coach John McGlynn’s side seems to have overcome those early jitters and they will now be looking to relaunch the defence of their league title.

For a team playing at this level for the first time, EDC have done well, but handling a well-rounded team like Boeung Ket will be a tough proposition. Svay Rieng face second bottom side CMAC United at Old Stadium at 6pm and can reasonably expect to take all three points.

In Saturday’s other late fixture at 6pm, Crown host Western Phnom Penh, who occupy ninth spot. The free-scoring Ministry of National Defence, enjoying every bit of their North Korean firepower, will likely be cherishing the thought of a fruitful road trip to Takeo where they meet winless bottom side Kirivong Sok Sen Chey in their Sunday clash at 3pm.

Two draws from the last two games should give NagaWorld some concern when they square off at Olympic Stadium at 6pm against an Asia Euro United side who, although sitting above the two-place relegation zone on goal difference only, have often shown the tenacity to challenge the bigger clubs.

General Commisary of Nation Police, who sit in eighth place, take on seventh placed Cambodia Tiger at Old Stadium at 6pm .

After this weekend’s action the MCL takes a break for the Khmer New Year celebrations.