Boeung Ket make AFC Cup group, Crown slip

Reigning league champions Boeung Ket Angkor qualified for Group F of the AFC Cup after a 1-0 win over Lao Toyota in the second leg of the ASEAN Zone Playoff at the National Stadium in Vientiane yesterday evening.

The Rubbermen became the first Cambodian side to qualify for the second-tier Asian club tournament proper with a 2-1 aggregate score after a fiery 1-1 draw at Phnom Penh’s Olympic Stadium in the first leg last Tuesday.

Boeung Ket’s winner was scored by Japanese forward Tomoki Muramatsu early in the first half. Meanwhile, Phnom Penh Crown lost 3-0 to Home United at the Jelan Besar Stadium in Singapore. Home’s second-leg rout completed an emphatic 7-3 aggregate win after they won the first leg 4-3 at the RSN Stadium last Monday. The Protectors got off to a bright start, with Swandi giving them a 14th-minute lead.

At halftime Home United led 5-3 on aggregate, which meant that the six-time Cambodian league champs were set the tough task of outscoring their rivals by three clear goals in the second session. But Crown hopes were killed by Stipe Plazibat and Amiruddin with a goal each in the last 20 minutes to ensure a runaway win.