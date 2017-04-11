Boeung Ket, Naga stroll to convincing wins

Defending champions Boeung Ket Angkor strolled to a convincing 4-0 win over Metfone C-League newcomers Electricite du Cambodge at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday to climb into third spot in the table, as the Ministry of National Defence kept up the pressure on leaders Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng by beating lowly Kirivong Sok Sen Chey 2-0 in Takeo.

Helped by goals from Sok Svoann, Tomoki Muramutsu, Esoh Paul Omogba and Ly Mizan, Boeung Ket dominated their rivals with a tempo and style Australian coach John Mc-Glynn has succeeded in getting his charges to play.

Takeo-based Kirivong, lying in bottom place, provided plenty of cheer for the home crowd for nearly 30 minutes, keeping quiet the Army’s much feared North Korean strikeforce.

But misfortune struck Kirivong in the 38th minute when a hasty clearance cost them an own goal.

Yet the local side managed to rein in the free-wheeling Army for another stretch of time until North Korean spearhead Choe Myong-ho broke free to score in the 89th minute

While keeping their unbeaten record going, the Army are two just points behind Svay Rieng, the only other side yet to taste defeat this season.

NagaWorld eased past Asia Euro United with a 4-0 victory on the back of a Atuheire Kipson brace. Starting the season with a four-goal haul, the Rwandan striker finds himself firmly in the company of the league’s leading scorers, headed by Shane Booysen of Phnom Penh Crown, in the seventh week of action.

Kipson was well supported by Kento Fujihara and George Kelechi, who scored a goal each.

Naga moved up to fourth in the table with 12 points from seven matches, one ahead of fifth-placed Phnom Penh Crown, who suffered a shock 3-1 defeat against Western Phnom Penh on Saturday.