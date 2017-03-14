Boeung Ket take on Myanmar’s Magwe

After two successive defeats in Group F of the AFC Cup, Cambodian champions Boeung Ket Angkor will have to produce their best to salvage a measure of pride when they face Myanmar’s Magwe FC in their first-leg clash at the Olympic Stadium today.

Magwe are brimming with confidence after grabbing a last-minute equaliser to force Malaysian giants Johor Darul Ta’zim to share points.

Taking a line through this gutsy performance, the Myanmar side arguably comes out on better terms in comparison to Boeung Ket’s 0-3 loss to the Malaysian Super League hat-trick winners.

It has been a rough and tumble campaign for Boeung Ket over the past month during which they have played eight matches and made two trips, one to Laos for the second-leg playoff against Lao Toyota, which they won and then to the first-leg clash against Johor Darul that they lost.

This hectic schedule has also included four domestic league fixtures, one of which they ended up losing by a three-goal margin to arch rivals Ministry of National Defence.

Barring their only win against Cambodian Tiger, Boeung Ket visibly struggled against Svay Rieng and as recently as last Saturday were forced to share the points with one of the lower rung teams, Western Phonm Penh, in a six-goal affair.

With new Brazilian signing Maycon on the injured list and Omogba “not available for selection”, as coach John McGlynn put it, the team’s attacking formation against visiting Global FC from the Philippines last week obviously suffered a great deal, ending in a disastrous 0-2 defeat.

The Australian strategist who has been mixing and mashing his players to get it right will be eager to field the best possible starting line-up in the hope that these key members could get back to action.

The game kicks off at 6pm and will be telecast live on BTV News.