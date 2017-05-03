Boeung Ket vow to fight for pride in AFC Cup

Cambodian champions Boeung Ket Angkor wind up their AFC Cup Group F campaign against Global FC from the Philippines at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila tonight hoping to turn around last week’s strangely subdued performance in the domestic league against Phnom Penh Crown, with head coach John McGlynn promising his side will be fighting for pride.

Lying third behind Global and Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’Zim, Boeung Ket have nothing left to play for except to improve their record of a 1-0 win at home and a 1-1 draw away against Magwe FC of Myanmar after having been beaten by both Global and Johor.

Coach McGlynn will be keen to restore a measure of self-assurance to his players after the way Boeung Ket capitulated against Crown. A positive attitude will be key to the Blue Dragon raising their game against Global to reverse a 2-0 defeat by the Filipinos when they last met two months ago in Phnom Penh.

“It certainly won’t be an exhibition match. We’ll be looking to get a good result against a tough in-form team. We also have a few key players injured and suspended so it’s not an easy task ahead,” McGlynn said yesterday. “That being said, we will be competing with pride and determination for our club and our country”.

It is a crucial outing for Global head coach Toshiaki Imai’s men, who are locked in a tough fight with Johor for the Group F honours that will ensure a place in the zonal semifinals. The Philippine side go into the clash needing a win as Johor have a head-to-head record superior to Global’s, should the Malaysians beat Myanmar side Magwe FC at home.

A defeat against Magwe, however, could be disastrous for Johor, who are currently best placed runners-up from the Asean zone. Going into the final fixtures, Global lead the table with 12 points from four wins and a loss, while Johor are two points adrift with three wins, a draw and a loss.

The Global FC v Boeung Ket match kicks off at 8:35pm local time (7:35pm Cambodian time).