Buriram down Lanexang to retain the Mekong Cup

Thailand’s Buriram United avenged their 1-0 shock first leg away loss to Lao side Lanexang United on Sunday night to take the Toyota Mekong Club Championship 2-1 on aggregate.

Goals from Brazilian striker Diogo Luis Santo and South Korean midfielder Go Seul-ki saw the defending champions retain the trophy at the Thammasat Stadium.

Diogo converted a penalty in the 38th minute, before Go scored the winner four minutes after half-time.

Beaten finalists Lanexang defeated Cambodian champions Boeung Ket Angkor 3-0 in the semifinal at Phnom Penh’s Olympic Stadium on December 31.

