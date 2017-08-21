Cambodians go down to Singapore at SEA Games

Cambodia’s basketballers lost their way after a strong first half performance to go down 64-95 to Singapore in the opening game of the SEA Games campaign at the MABA Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Two 3-pointers from Sophen Toun (21 points) off the starting block saw Cambodia jump to 6-0, but Singapore quickly hit back with their height advantage and grabbed a two-point lead by half-time.

Cambodia restricted their rotation to just six players which affected the side as Singapore widened the lead in the third and fourth quarters to win by 31 points.

Cambodia are to face Vietnam in their second group match today at 8am Cambodian time.