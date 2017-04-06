Cambodia’s Davis Cuppers qualify for playoff

Cambodia stormed to a 2-0 win over Bahrain yesterday to book their place in this weekend’s playoff in the Asia/Oceania Group IV Davis Cup campaign in the town of Isa, Bahrain.

Long Samneang came out of a mid-match crisis to record a 6-4, 6-7, 6-2 win in a long, drawn out tussle against Hasan Abdulnabi in the first rubber, but the Kingdom’s top player Bun Kenny packed too strong a punch in the second singles, beating Yusuf Qaed 6-0, 6-2.

With the doubles rubber rendered inconsequential, Cambodia were eagerly looking forward for a chance to rest on their day off today ahead of the final Pool A round robin tie against Saudi Arabia on Friday.

“There were some anxious moments for me in the first rubber, but Samneang handled the pressure very well, especially fighting back after narrowly losing the second set. Samneang won 48 points his rival’s 50 – it was that close,” noted non-playing captain Tep Rithivit.

“It was good to see Kenny getting back to his winning ways. He made it look so easy. We have three out of three but the job is far from finished. Our focus is to win our next against Saudi Arabia and go all out for promotion,” he said.