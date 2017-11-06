Cartan set to back Kingdom’s Tokyo mission

Cambodian athletes pitching in for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been assured training preparation by US-based Cartan Global and ADK Tokyo, according to Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia Vath Chamroeun.

The offer of support for the Cambodian participants at the Games came from Greg Harney, director of Cartan Global, at a meeting with Chamroeun and NOCC adviser Ken Gadaffi on the sidelines of the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly in Prague.

Cartan Global, the sports division of the century-old Cartan Tours, has a contract with the NOCC as authorised ticket resellers for the Pyeounchang 2018 Winter Olympics and Tokyo 2020, and as part of the contract has pledged to help with the Cambodian team’s preparation.

“We are working with ADK to see which areas in Japan to get support for the team preparation. We hope to find support for the team and we look towards 2019 to start early,” Harney told Chamroeun.

Cartan is also considering opportunities through its partner company Global Sports Management to seek sponsors for the 2023 SEA Games, which Cambodia is all set to host.

NOCC platform gets boost

Meanwhile, as the ANOC General Assembly of the drew to a close in Prague on Friday, the Kingdom’s prime sports body struck a collaboration deal with Olympic Channel, which is integral to the worldwide promotion of the Olympic Movement and its values.

Under the arrangement, the NOCC will work with the Olympic Channel in the production of serials for the network.The Olympic Channel representative at the ongoing ANOC General Assembly in Prague, John Palfrey, met with NOCC adviser Gadaffi and lauded the work done on the redeveloped website.

He indicated the channel’s desire to use that platform to promote the Olympic Movement and the work of the channel.The Olympic Channel will produce news, serials, documentaries and archives for the Cambodian Olympic committee, which can be viewed on the NOCC website.

Palfrey said the Olympic Channel chose Cambodia based on the recommendation of Olympic Solidarity following the good work the NOCC had put in their online platform and social media.

“We know Cambodia is a small national Olympic committee, but we are impressed with the work done on the wesbite and video productions and would be happy to help them develop the channel better by providing more technical and quality productions,” Palfrey said.