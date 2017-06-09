‘Cecifoot’ to kick off in the capital

For the first time rugby enthusiasts and supporters in the city will be treated at the third Kampuchea Balopp Day celebrations at the International School of Phnom Penh grounds on Sunday to the unique experience of “cecifoot” football developed for blind people.

As many as 400 children are expected to take part in the 8am to 12 noon event featuring rugby activity among boys and girls in the age groups of 9 to 15.

Participating organisations are Krousar Thmey, PSE, Taramana, Soksabay, ISF, Transform, Lycee Francais, Toutes a l’Ecole, Mith Samlanh and CCF. While Unicef and Australian Aid are sponsors, the event is also supported by Naga Clinic, Hagar Catering and Decathlon Foundation.

The highlight will be the 20-minute exhibition cecifoot game between teams from Krousar Thmey representing Phnom Penh and Kampong Cham.

Inspired by football and played by the blind and visually impaired, cecifoot was born in France three decades ago. It follows FIFA rules and is adjusted to take into account a player’s degree of difficulty and handicap, using a ball with a bell inside it.