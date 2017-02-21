Champions Samrong repeat their ISF success

Defending champions Samrong High School repeated their success by winning the 8th Indochina Starfish Foundation’s (ISF) girls football tournament after beating Mlop Tapang 2-0 in the final at the weekend.

As many as 24 teams from nine provinces took part in event, the central theme of which was to promote friendship and teamwork.

The day also hosted two-hour long events for 90 players with intellectual disabilities from partner organisations in Kandal and Phnom Penh under the FIFA for Hope program.

The ISF has been running grassroots football program since 2007 when it started out with just 50 players.

Following support from Barclays Capital over the last six years the field has grown to 300 players benefiting from competitive football, fun and the development of vital life skills.

“It was a fantastic day of organised sports for Cambodian girls, promoting friendship and sportsmanship for supporters and players alike” the ISF said.