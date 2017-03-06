Champs Boeung Ket record first league win

Defending champions Boeung Ket Angkor picked up their first win of the season after beating Cambodian Tiger 3-1 in the Metfone C-League at Olympic Stadium on Saturday, as rivals Ministry of National Defence recorded another win.

On the back of a 3-0 loss to Army on Wednesday and a 2-2 draw with Preah Khan Reach on the opening day, Boeung Ket’s 3-1 victory over Cambodia Tiger on Saturday was a far happier result for the Rubbermen.

Tiger’s first-half goal put pressure on the champions but changes from head coach John McGlynn helped his team complete a fightback in the second half, with goals from Japan’s Tomoki Muramatsu, Khoun Laboravy and Brazilian Maycon Calijuri.

After their first win of the season, Australian coach McGlynn told reporters: “I am very happy with today’s victory over Cambodian Tiger.”

The Armymen also needed to fight back from a goal down, beating Asia Euro United 4-1 at Old Stadium on Saturday.

But Army coach Tep Long Rachana was not satisfied with the team’s overall performance. “Although we won 4-1 our performance was not of our high standard. In the first half my team underperformed, with no discipline and no teamwork,” he said.

“We lost many balls and put ourselves under pressure from our opponents. But we corrected our mistakes in the second half and played very well.”

Momoh Sumaila gave Asia Euro the lead in the first half, but Choe Myong-ho equalised for the Army outfit on 61 minutes, with Chreung Pulrath adding another in the 73rd minute before North Korean striker Choe completed the win and his brace by scoring his second goal of the day nine minutes from time.

Electricite du Cambodge posted their first victory of the season, beating fellow newly promoted side Kirivong Sok Sen Chey 2-0 at Svay Rieng Stadium.

In Sunday’s early match, Preah Khan reach Svay Rieng thrashed Western Phnom Penh FC 5-0 at Western Stadium.

Svey Rieng recorded their second win from the first three matches, with Chiera Chinuth scoring two before South Korea’s Kim Nam-gun netted another to give the provincial outfit a 3-0 lead going into the break.

Chigozie Nwaokorie and Moneka Obi Ugochukwu completed Svey Rieng’s biggest win of the season with goals in the second half.