Crown hit for six by Thai giants Buriram

Thailand’s Buriram United notched up another impressive win on their pre-season tour, trouncing Phnom Penh Crown 6-0 in a friendly at the RSN Stadium on Wednesday evening. Despite the return of four internationals from Cambodia’s 7-2 thrashing by Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Crown were overrun by the Thai giants.

The visitors opened the scoring in the ninth minute through Supachok. Brazilian striker Diogo struck twice before half-time for a 3-0 lead. Supachok completed his brace in the 70th minute, with Sadeereen getting Buriram’s fifth goal 12 minutes later. Supachai wrapped it up in the first minute of injury time.

According to Crown’s Facebook page, a memorandum of understanding has been signed by the two clubs, specifically at academy level, with eight Crown youngsters (two players at ages 11, 13, 15 and 17) invited to join the Buriram academy.

The PPCFC academy will be invited to join all academy tournaments Buriram organise, and Crown have been invited to use the United’s training facilities in the future. This cooperation between the clubs will be for the next six years.