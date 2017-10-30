Crown rally to hold Tigers to a 2-2 stalemate

Twice in arrears, Phnom Penh Crown rallied well to hold Cambodian Tiger 2-2 in their Metfone C-League tie at the RSN Stadium, as Ministry of National Defence opened gameweek 19 with a 7-0 thumping of CMAC on Friday.

Army retained their hold on the fourth spot, boosting their tally to 36 points as the draw between Crown and Tigers set both of them back some way in fifth and sixth positions. After a barren first half, Kawabata Yugo gave the Tigers a 54th-minute lead, but that joy was short lived as Ouk Sothy equalised within two minutes.

The Tigers regained the initiative soon after when Tang Sopheak was on target just past the hour-mark. But Crown, summoning all the strength they could muster, found the leveller in the last 20 minutes of the game.

It came off the boot of international player Brak Thiva in the 84th minute.

It had been a midweek shock of sorts for Boeung Ket when they were unexpectedly put on the back foot by Kirivong Sok Sen Chey in their Hun Sen Cup tie. The visitors from Takeo had thrown down the gauntlet at the defending league champions, taking a 2-0 lead. But in typical fashion, Boeung Ket managed to rescue a 2-2 draw.

If the league trailers were hoping for another positive result from Boeung Ket, they were to be disappointed. This time Boeung Ket gave nothing away as their two prominent foreign players Samuel Gbenga and Maycon Calijuri bagged braces for a 4-0 win that took the team’s tally to 39 points.

Overnight at least, Boeung Ket sat at the top of the table, awaiting the outcome of matches involving their closest rivals, Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng and NagaWorld, both of whom were to take to the pitch yesterday.