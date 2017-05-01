Crown stun Boeung Ket with 4-0 mauling

Two big guns fell silent during the ninth week of action in the Metfone C-League on Saturday as Phnom Penh Crown hammered champions Boeung Ket Angkor 4-0 and Western Phnom Penh ended Ministry of National Defence’s eight game unbeaten run with a 3-2 victory.

It was as spectacular a sight for home fans at the RSN Stadium as it was a painful experience for the travelling Boueng Ket supporters.

Few games this season have been so one-sided, with Crown striking twice in each half.

It was a miserable evening for Cambodia international Sou Yaty, who is regarded as one best keepers in the country, as he found himself stranded for each goal, unable to get anywhere near the ball, although he made up for this with a couple of worthy saves.

Crown’s approach and finishing looked much sharper than it has been so far this season.After a few initial flutters, Brak Thiva ticked off Crown’s opening goal in the 30th minute, neatly placing the ball low out of Yaty’s reach from an In Sodavid corner.

Six minutes later Keo Sokgnon found the top corner as Crown went into the break happy, and he continued his good work after the interval with a precise strike.While Crown pressed on for more, Boeung Ket were finding the going increasingly tough.

Crown forward Keo Sokpheng’s hard work was eventually rewarded when he adeptly polished off a Yua Suzuki pass to post Crown’s fourth goal.

Shane Booysen’s arrival on the pitch as a substitute raised the prospect of stretching the lead.

A shattered Boeung Ket were left to rue saves from Kung Chanvuthy in the Crown goal, although they never convinced that they could score.

The victory helped Crown jump over Boeung Ket to third in the table.

Army beaten

At Old Stadium, North Korean Ministry of National Defence marksman Choe Myongho scored the first goal for his side in the 33rd minute only to see Nigerian Mathew Osa level up for Western seven minutes later.

It was Chhin Chhoeun who put Army in front early in the second session, and his side did everything right to safeguard that lead until Long Phearath equalised.

A minute into stoppage time came that critical blow for Army when Ugandan Mohammed Latif nailed the match winner, ending Army’s unbeaten streak and forcing them to lose ground on front-runners Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng, who are yet to taste defeat.

NagaWorld edged closer to the top four with a 2-1 win over Commissary of National Police.

Rwandan striker Atuheire Kipson and Nigerian forward George Kelechi produced second-half goals to give Naga a 2-0 cushion.

Police managed to reduce the margin in the last 10 minutes but Naga held on to record their fourth win.