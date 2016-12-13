EDC, Kirivong share the spoils in promotion clash

The top of the table clash between Electricite du Cambodge (EDCFC) and Kirivong Sok Sen Chey ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw at the Prey Veng Stadium on Sunday as C-League 2 gathered steam in identifying the favourites in the fight for the top battle next year. After a barren first half, the Electricity Men and Kirivong shared four goals to maintain their top standing as joint leaders with 14 points each from seven games.

However, the nine-team league is heating up with Siem Reap Angkor FC, Sihanoukville Port Trust and Svay Rieng province closing in on the leaders with a game in hand. Siem Reap were the most impressive winners of the day, beating Kampong Chhnang 4-0 to take their tally to 13 points for a clear third in the table.

Meanwhile, Port Trust carved out a 2-0 win over National Defence Ministry Youth at home to move up to fourth with 12 points.