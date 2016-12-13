Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - EDC, Kirivong share the spoils in promotion clash

EDC, Kirivong share the spoils in promotion clash

The top of the table clash between Electricite du Cambodge (EDCFC) and Kirivong Sok Sen Chey ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw at the Prey Veng Stadium on Sunday as C-League 2 gathered steam in identifying the favourites in the fight for the top battle next year. After a barren first half, the Electricity Men and Kirivong shared four goals to maintain their top standing as joint leaders with 14 points each from seven games.

However, the nine-team league is heating up with Siem Reap Angkor FC, Sihanoukville Port Trust and Svay Rieng province closing in on the leaders with a game in hand. Siem Reap were the most impressive winners of the day, beating Kampong Chhnang 4-0 to take their tally to 13 points for a clear third in the table.

Meanwhile, Port Trust carved out a 2-0 win over National Defence Ministry Youth at home to move up to fourth with 12 points.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".