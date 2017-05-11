Endurance riding Local riders in pre-Sea Games event

Cambodian riders Ly Sovanchandara and Moeng Sochea will compete in an 80km endurance event on Malaysian-leased horses in a pre-SEA Games competition, while Phay Visal will take part in a national meeting at the Terengganu International Endurance Park in Kuala Lumpur this weekend.

Both Sovanchandara and Sochea achieved the qualification mark for taking part in an event of this standard by first qualifying in the 2x40km and 2x80km at national level in endurance meets.

Meanwhile, Sim Narith will join the show jumping competition at the Thai Polo Club in Bangkok next week for the TEF President’s Cup, while two national female riders, Alicia Khim and Savit Sat, will head to France for the Mondial.

Another Cambodian rider, Lon Sopheaktra, will compete in the 80km trial at the TEF Endurance Meet at the Thai Polo Club on May 27 and 28 in an effort to attain the second event he needs to complete qualification for the SEA Games.