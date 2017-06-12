Faldo Series event set to tee off in Siem Reap

Recognised as the only global amateur series for boys and girls, the Faldo Series returns to Cambodia for its sixth edition at Siem Reap’s Angkor Golf Resort on June 22.

Promoting the game at the grassroots level will be one of the primary aims as the award-winning Nick Faldo-designed course welcomes over 30 juniors from the region for the 54-hole event that offers limited spots to next year’s Asia Grand Final in Vietnam.

In addition to the success of the AGR Junior Program, extra efforts will be in place to broaden the appeal of golf in the Kingdom, with AGR head professional Alan Martin conducting grassroots clinics during the week and an elite “players clinic” for the participants.

“This is the sixth consecutive year we are hosting the Cambodia qualifying leg and it is an event we very much look forward to. This year’s event will be played over three rounds and players will gain world amateur golf ranking points,’’ the AGR’s Director of Golf David Baron told The Post.

“Junior golf development is something that we are passionate about, and the Faldo Series provides a fantastic platform for talented golfers to develop and succeed in the game. As always we will be working very closely with the local community, schools and charity organisations with the goal of introducing more Cambodian children to the game,” Baron said.

As a major part of this initiation process, Martin will hold a Q&A session with the competitors at the Faldo Series and local students from the Academy Junior Program.

“We have a responsibility and desire to develop junior golf here in Cambodia as the students in our program [aged 12 to 14] are the future of the game. The opportunity to talk with boys and girls of a similar age can add to their knowledge and understanding of what the future could be through playing golf,” Martin said.

In remarks made available to The Post, six-time Major winner Sir Nick Faldo, Britain’s most successful golfer, said: “Kudos to all those involved in golf development in Cambodia. It gives me a sense of pride to see the Faldo Series Asia contributing to growing the game in developing golfing nations.”

Supported by The R&A and endorsed by the Asian Tour and the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, the 2017-18 Faldo Series Asia campaign stretches over 11 months.

As well as two events in China, India and Thailand, championships will be staged in Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam.

Established in 1996, the Faldo Series expanded to Asia in 2006.