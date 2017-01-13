ITF chief Haggerty promises Cambodia help

International Tennis Federation President Dave Haggerty concluded his two-day official visit to Cambodia with assurances of support for Tennis Cambodia’s developmental programs.

The head of the world’s governing body since 2015, Haggerty arrived in Phnom Penh on Tuesday after visiting Singapore and Vietnam as part of a Southeast Asian tour that will now take him in the next few days to Laos, Malaysia and Indonesia, and New Zealand.

After Tuesday’s Dinner meeting with the president of Tennis Cambodia and minister for Industry and Handicrafts Cham Prasidh, Haggerty spent nearly two hours watching some of the country’s senior, junior and wheelchair tennis players in action on the court at the Cambodian Country Club.

“I have a snapshot of Cambodian tennis. I am impressed by the level of achievement given the limited resources and the country’s troubled past,” Haggerty told the Post.

“I will, with my development team and the regional development officer, Suresh Menon, discuss areas in which we can provide assistance to Tennis Cambodia, including the development of coaches, which is an important aspect,’’ he said. The ITF chief added that Tennis Cambodia had set the ideal example for rest of the region.

Among those who Dave Haggerty met on Wednesday morning was Yi Sarun, one of only three survivors of Khmer Rouge repression of more than 40 players at the time.

Addressing the players, Dave Haggerty said: “I am privileged to see players from various provinces here today. I am encouraged by your enthusiasm and commitment.”

The secretary-general of Tennis Cambodia, Tep Rithivit said: “We are indeed honoured by the presence of the ITF president. It was a great opportunity for Tennis Cambodia to discuss with Dave Haggerty several key developmental issues and seek his advise and assistance.”