President of the International Tennis Federation Dave Haggerty is to visit Cambodia as part of a tour of Southeast Asia. Photo supplied

ITF chief set for a visit to the Kingdom

The president of the International Tennis Federation, Dave Haggerty, has included a two-day visit to Cambodia on January 11 and 12 as part of his multiple leg tour of Southeast Asia.

Elected in 2015 at the ITF annual general meeting in Chile, 58-year old American Haggerty will be on his first official visit to the Kingdom in what is seen by the world governing body as a review mission to one of the most active tennis nations in the region.

“It is an excellent opportunity for us to lay out our vision of growth and discuss prospects of ITF support and involvement in various ongoing and upcoming developmental projects,’’ the secretary-general of Tennis Cambodia, Tep Rithivit, told the Post.

“We are honoured to have the ITF chief in our midst so that we can take him through our fast growing network of programs touching all aspects of the game,’’ he said.

On the first day of his visit, the federation will make a detailed presentation of its activities before an official dinner that evening.

The following morning, players from Battambang, Siem Reap, Kep, Kandal and Phnom Penh will display their tennis skills as top officials hold discussions on various aspects of tennis administration.