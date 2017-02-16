Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - ITF Juniors Home boys pairs out in first round

Top seed Rina Saigo of Japan slams a forehand winner against Indonesian rival Putri Sanjungan Insani in the second round of the Tennis Cambodia ITF Juniors on Wednesday. Photo supplied
Top seed Rina Saigo of Japan slams a forehand winner against Indonesian rival Putri Sanjungan Insani in the second round of the Tennis Cambodia ITF Juniors on Wednesday. Photo supplied

ITF Juniors Home boys pairs out in first round

In the boys doubles first round in the ITF Junior Tennis tournament at the National Training Center yesterday, Cambodian pair Chheang Vannasith and Khleang Punlok lost to second seeded Ali Mooraj of Pakistan and Diego Garcia Dalisay of the Philippines 1-6, 2-6.

Tep Timothy and Leng Sarinreach, after being delivered a bagel in the first set, made a dramatic recovery from 1-4 down in the second to 5-5 before a Korean combine of Lee Won-seok and Yoon Joon-hee wrapped up their contest 6-0, 7-5.

Top seeded Rina Saigo of Japan bounced back from a first set loss to post a 2-6,6-0, 6-2 win over Putri Sanjungan Insani of Indonesia in the second round of the girls singles main draw.

Joining Saigo in the quarterfinals were second and third seeded Sumin Kim of Korea and Yuki Ando of Japan respectively. While the Korean beat Janice Tjen of Indonesia 6-2, 6-3, Ando made short work of Russian Mariya Krasakova 6-3, 6-0.

The major casualty of the day, No4 seed Jimin Kwon of Korea went down to Indonesia’s Joleta Budiman 4-6, 6-7.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

New street food dish shakes things up at Russian Market

Though the bustling food stalls that emerge after dark next to Phnom Penh's Russian Market can seem intimidating to tourists at first glance, there are street food treats to be enjoyed by all, from Kep crab to a new shrimp dish created by the market's owners.

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.