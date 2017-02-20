ITF Juniors Kim, Ando cruise to singles titles

The boys and girls singles finals in the ITF Junior Tennis Tournament turned out to be one-sided affairs, with South Korea’s Kim Jae-woo and Japan’s Yuki Ando taking the honours at the National Training Center on Saturday.

Eighth seed Kim benefited from a nearly month long pre-season training in Cambodia as he dismantled sixth seeded Tsai Chang Lin of Taipei 6-2, 6-1 in less than an hour to win the boys title. The hard-hitting Tsai could not contend with Kim’s consistency from the baseline.

On the way to the final, Kim had to dig deep into his reserves to outlast Thomas Hann of Australia 7-5, 6-4, while Tsai came out of a tough first set tie-breaker and went on to deliver a bagel to Jung Ho-shin of Korea, winning 7-6, 6-0 in two contrasting sets.

In an all-Japanese girls final, third seed Yuki Ando upset top seeded Rina Saigo 6-3, 6-1, with the winner relying on heavy topspin strokes.

While Rina Saigo brushed aside Jimin Kwon of South Korea 6-0, 6-2, Yuki had to work hard for her 7-6, 6-4 win over compatriot Shiori Ito 7-6, 6-4.