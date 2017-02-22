Qualifier Hsun Huang Hung of Taipei has earned his first world Junior ranking point in his 11th tournament. Photo supplied

Japan junior wins in rout, as ITF tourney begins

A newcomer for the second week as top seed, Seita Watanabe of Japan proved too strong and wily for South Korea’s Won-Seok Lee in a 6-0, 6-2 rout as the ITF Junior Tennis Tournament boys singles main draw matches rolled into action at the National Training Center yesterday.

The match of the day, however, was between Christian Didier Chin of Malaysia and Kim Jae-woo of South Korea, who lost the first set from the comfort of being 4-3 up on his serve but fought back to level the set scores.

In the decider, Chin’s slice and dice tennis was too much for Kim, who normally works better with rhythm hitting. The Malaysian polished off the tie 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to make the second round.

A semifinalist in last week’s tournament, Thomas Hann of Australia beat Thai sixth seed Noppadol Noikor.Nikita Volonski, travelling with compatriot Hann, got past one of the wildcards, Tanapatt Nirundorn of Thailand, 6-2, 6-1.

The headline-grabber of the day was Hsun Huang Hung of Taipei, who earned his first Junior singles ranking point in his 11th tournament after beating Michael Francis Eala of the Philippines 6-3, 6-4. The 1,790th-ranked Hung had beaten Cambodian Sen Sophon in the first round of the qualifiers 6-1, 6-0. He then sent out Japanese wildcard Kenjiro Shimizu, 6-1 6-4, before beating Kun Teng Tche of Macau to make the main draw.

Meanwhile, the top three seeds in the girls main draw smoothly sailed throught to the second round. Last week’s beaten finalist Rina Saigo got the better of Ashley Kei Yim of South Korea 6-3, 6-0, while second seed Sumin Kim of Korea beat Japan’s Remi Nakayama.

Last week’s winner Yuki Ando of Japan made short work of Jing Jing Yang of China 6-0, 6-0.