Japanese club to coach kids at Crown

Football coaches from Japanese League third-division club Giravanz Kitakyushu will conduct after-school coaching clinics from February 21-23 for youngsters in the U10, U13 and U16 age groups, Phnom Penh Crown have announced.

The clinics at Crown’s RSN Stadium are part of a program organised by the J-League and the Japan Football Association, in tandem with the Japan Foundation Asian Center and Crown.

This initiative, with selected J-League clubs providing opportunities in a number of ASEAN countries for cultural exchanges and development cooperation, will benefit both the youngsters and the Japanese coaches involved.

Giravanz are based in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka prefecture, a sister city of Phnom Penh. The club were relegated from J-League 2 last season.

Yokohama F Marinos (Thailand), Kawasaki Frontale (Vietnam), FC Tokyo (Indonesia), Omiya Ardija (Laos), Shonan Bellmare (Philippines), Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo (Malaysia), Cerezo Osaka (Myanmar) and Matsumoto Yamaga (Singapore) are other J-League clubs working in ASEAN countries.