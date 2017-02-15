Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Japanese club to coach kids at Crown

Japanese club to coach kids at Crown

Football coaches from Japanese League third-division club Giravanz Kitakyushu will conduct after-school coaching clinics from February 21-23 for youngsters in the U10, U13 and U16 age groups, Phnom Penh Crown have announced.

The clinics at Crown’s RSN Stadium are part of a program organised by the J-League and the Japan Football Association, in tandem with the Japan Foundation Asian Center and Crown.

This initiative, with selected J-League clubs providing opportunities in a number of ASEAN countries for cultural exchanges and development cooperation, will benefit both the youngsters and the Japanese coaches involved.

Giravanz are based in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka prefecture, a sister city of Phnom Penh. The club were relegated from J-League 2 last season.

Yokohama F Marinos (Thailand), Kawasaki Frontale (Vietnam), FC Tokyo (Indonesia), Omiya Ardija (Laos), Shonan Bellmare (Philippines), Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo (Malaysia), Cerezo Osaka (Myanmar) and Matsumoto Yamaga (Singapore) are other J-League clubs working in ASEAN countries.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

New street food dish shakes things up at Russian Market

Though the bustling food stalls that emerge after dark next to Phnom Penh's Russian Market can seem intimidating to tourists at first glance, there are street food treats to be enjoyed by all, from Kep crab to a new shrimp dish created by the market's owners.

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.