Seita Watanabe of Japan steps into a backhand return against Yuttana Charoenphon of Thailand. Photo supplied

Japanese players dominate ITTF tournament

Japanese players swept both the boys and girls singles titles in the ITF Junior Tennis Tournament at the National Training Center yesterday.

Seita Watanabe lived up to his top seeding and impressive world ranking of 160 as he outgunned unseeded Yuttana Charoenphon of Thailand 6-2,6-2 in the boys final

In the semifinals, Watanabe outsted Kasidit Samrej of Thailand 6-3,6-2, while Charoenphon put out Nikita Volonski of Australia 7-5,6-2

In an apparent change of tactics, the solid baseliner that he is, Watanabe chose to be more aggressive thus completely putting his Thai rival out of stride

Earlier in the boys doubles final, Watanabe partnered Christian Didier Chin of Malaysia to down the Australian pair of Nikita Volonsky and Thomas Hann 3-6,7-5,10-5

The No1 seed Rina Saigo staged a superb three-set come back 6-2,3-6,6-3 against

compatriot Yuki Ando to reverse last week’s outcome.in the girls final

On the way up, Saigo was given a stiff fight by Thailand’s Punnin Kovapitukted before winning 7-6,6-2. Yuki Ando was unforgiving in her 6-0,6-0 blast of her compatriot Saki Oyama

Representatives from the three joint sponsors, Mellissa Garcia of ABA Bank, Mona

Tep of Pharmacie De La Gare and Selcuk of Zaman International Schoo presented the trophies to the finalists and winners.